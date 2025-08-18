Top leaders from 3ID, 1AD Sustainment Brigades conduct site visit to Powidz APS-2 worksite

Courtesy Photo | Army Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, (front right) leads a group of top leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade through one of the facilities at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 18, 2025, while speaking with the 3rd ID DSB commander, Col. Aaron Becker. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – Top leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade conducted a site visit and key leader engagement at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 18, 2025, to gain a better understanding of the Army’s APS-2 capabilities on the eastern flank of Europe and to discuss areas of mutual assistance and cooperation.



Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Command Team Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt and Sgt. Maj. Olimpia Valdez greeted Army Col. Aaron Becker and Command Sgt. Maj. John Kreifels from 3rd ID DSB and Col. Delarius Tarlton and Command Sgt. Maj. Olanrewaju Anibaba from 1st AD DSB and provided them with a comprehensive tour and capabilities briefing of AFSBn-Poland, the Powidz APS-2 worksite and the APS-2 program.



“It’s important to host visits like this to help the leadership of our partner units gain a better understanding of APS-2 operations in Eastern Europe,” said Capt. James Bath, AFSBn-Poland’s operations officer. “All these visits to our site are fantastic opportunities to showcase our team’s hard work and the dedication of our Polish partners.”



The Powidz APS-2 worksite encompasses 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, plus a vehicle maintenance facility and various supporting structures and houses an entire modernized armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets. The state-of-the-art APS-2 worksite demonstrates the combined U.S., Polish and NATO commitment to maintaining rapid deployment capabilities.



Battalion Poland is one of four AFSBns under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and the Powidz APS-2 worksite is one of six APS-2 worksites located across Europe. The other APS-2 worksites are in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Italy.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program alleviates many of the deployment requirements typically associated with sending major combat units to Europe from the U.S. It is estimated that APS-2 worksites in Europe, like Powidz, can help reduce deployment timelines for an armored brigade combat team from 60 days to as little as a week or two.



By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to employ at a moment’s notice, the 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection, warfighter readiness and logistics support missions.



The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for U.S. European Command, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of responsibility at the point of need.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.