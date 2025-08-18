Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top leaders from 3ID, 1AD Sustainment Brigades conduct site visit to Powidz APS-2 worksite [Image 2 of 3]

    Top leaders from 3ID, 1AD Sustainment Brigades conduct site visit to Powidz APS-2 worksite

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.25.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jermaine Jones from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency (left) speaks with the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade commander, Col. Aaron Becker, as they walk through one of the USAMMA supply and storage areas at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 18, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 03:52
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
