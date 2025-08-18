Top leaders from 3ID, 1AD Sustainment Brigades conduct site visit to Powidz APS-2 worksite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, (front right) leads a group of top leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade through one of the facilities at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 18, 2025, while speaking with the 3rd ID DSB commander, Col. Aaron Becker. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)