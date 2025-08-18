Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top leaders from 3ID, 1AD Sustainment Brigades conduct site visit to Powidz APS-2 worksite [Image 3 of 3]

    Top leaders from 3ID, 1AD Sustainment Brigades conduct site visit to Powidz APS-2 worksite

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, (front right) leads a group of top leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade through one of the facilities at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 18, 2025, while speaking with the 3rd ID DSB commander, Col. Aaron Becker. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 03:52
    Photo ID: 9274803
    VIRIN: 250825-A-A4479-8711
    Resolution: 3242x2170
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    ArmyReadiness
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks
    APS

