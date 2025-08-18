Army Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, (front right) leads a group of top leaders from the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade through one of the facilities at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 18, 2025, while speaking with the 3rd ID DSB commander, Col. Aaron Becker. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9274803
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-A4479-8711
|Resolution:
|3242x2170
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top leaders from 3ID, 1AD Sustainment Brigades conduct site visit to Powidz APS-2 worksite [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Top leaders from 3ID, 1AD Sustainment Brigades conduct site visit to Powidz APS-2 worksite
No keywords found.