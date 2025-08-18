Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Vachon, 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron first sergeant, holds the guidon during the 102nd Intelligence Wing assumption of command ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2025. 102d IW members and several distinguished visitors attended the ceremony to welcome U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew St. Jean as the new wing commander. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)