Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zacarra Davis, religious affairs superintendent, sings “The Air Force Song” during the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s assumption of command ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew St. Jean assumed responsibility for all 102nd IW members as they continue to maintain readiness to accomplish wartime missions of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, cryptologic intelligence, cyber engineering and installation support, medical and expeditionary combat support. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)