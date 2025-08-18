Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing [Image 11 of 12]

    Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Joseph, right, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Olubodun, 102nd Intelligence Wing (IW) Honor Guard members, present the flags during the 102nd IW assumption of command ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2025. 102d IW members and several distinguished visitors attended the ceremony to welcome U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew St. Jean as the new wing commander. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 11:15
    Photo ID: 9274120
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-TS442-2034
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing

