Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Joseph, right, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Olubodun, 102nd Intelligence Wing (IW) Honor Guard members, present the flags during the 102nd IW assumption of command ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2025. 102d IW members and several distinguished visitors attended the ceremony to welcome U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew St. Jean as the new wing commander. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)