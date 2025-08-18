Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Morrissey, Massachusetts National Guard Air Component...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Morrissey, Massachusetts National Guard Air Component Commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew St. Jean as he assumes command of the 102nd Intelligence Wing. St. Jean assumed responsibility for the activities of 1,260 military and civilian personnel prepared to respond to domestic emergencies in the Commonwealth while training and maintaining readiness to accomplish wartime missions. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

The 102nd Intelligence Wing welcomed Col. Andrew St. Jean as its new wing commander during an assumption of command ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2025.



Col. St. Jean returned his first salute as wing commander during the event, which was attended by wing personnel and several distinguished visitors. The ceremony featured the traditional passing of the guidon, symbolizing the official transfer of command authority.



“It's monumental what you guys do every day to support friends and neighbors. You keep Americans safe, in ways that are seen and unseen,” Col. St. Jean said. “I look forward to working with you.”



As wing commander, Col. St. Jean is responsible for approximately 1,260 military and civilian personnel. The wing’s mission includes intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, cryptologic intelligence, cyber engineering and installation support, as well as medical and expeditionary combat support. The unit maintains readiness to respond to domestic emergencies and support wartime operations.



“The best ideas in this room are going to come from all of the subject matter experts that I now have the privilege of standing in front of,” Col. St. Jean said. “My charge to all of you is to come forward with those ideas. Challenge my ideas. Come up with new and better ways of doing the things that the American people are going to expect of you. Let's work together in order to collaboratively figure out the problems the Air Force needs to solve. These are the best Airmen in the Air Force to be able to solve those.”



Col. St. Jean returned to Otis Air National Guard Base, where he previously served as an intelligence weapons officer with the 102nd Operations Support Squadron, commander of the 101st Intelligence Squadron and wing inspector general.



Most recently, he served as deputy wing commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, overseeing mission readiness and support for homeland defense alert and expeditionary deployment operations. The unit operates F-15C Eagles and includes more than 1,000 military and civilian personnel.