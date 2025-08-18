Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing

    Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Intelligence Wing (IW) members stand in formation during the wing’s assumption of command ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew St. Jean assumed responsibility for all 102nd IW members as they continue to maintain readiness to accomplish wartime missions of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, cryptologic intelligence, cyber engineering and installation support, medical and expeditionary combat support. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 11:15
    Photo ID: 9274118
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-TS442-2191
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing, by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Col. Andrew St. Jean assumes command of 102nd Intelligence Wing

