George Washington Sailors Maintain Oxygen Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors heave line on the fantail aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a sea-and-anchor evolution while moored pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 21, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Barnell)