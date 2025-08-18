George Washington Sailors Maintain Oxygen Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Teddy Nabisubi, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kevin Phynon, both assigned to deck department’s aft division, are waiting before the evolution starts, on the fantail aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a sea-and-anchor evolution while moored pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 21, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Barnell)