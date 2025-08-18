George Washington Sailors Maintain Oxygen Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Ynn De Jesus left, from Davao City, Philippines, and Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Milo Jamewel, from Manila, Philippines, both assigned to aircraft intermediate maintenance department’s mechanical division, check oxygen purity in the aircraft equipment shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 23, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Barnell)