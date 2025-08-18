Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Sailors Maintain Oxygen Equipment

    George Washington Sailors Maintain Oxygen Equipment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Barnell 

    Naval Air Facility Washington

    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Ynn De Jesus, from Davao City, Philippines, assigned to aircraft intermediate maintenance department’s mechanical division checks oxygen purity in the aircraft oxygen equipment shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 23, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Barnell)

    PHILIPPINE SEA
