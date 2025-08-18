Sailors heave line on the fantail aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a sea-and-anchor evolution while moored pierside at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 21, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Barnell)
This work, George Washington Sailors Maintain Oxygen Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jack Barnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.