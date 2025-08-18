ILNG TAG Match 2025

Illinois Army National Guardsmen shoot pistols at the TAG team pistol event during the annual TAG 25 competition at the Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug 21, 2025. Annual training competitions maintain soldier lethality and readiness in weapon capability. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero)
|08.21.2025
|08.22.2025 00:44
|9271325
|250821-A-AL194-4500
|5996x4003
|2.41 MB
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
|3
|0
