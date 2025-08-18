Illinois Army National Guardsmen shoot pistols at the targets during the annual TAG 25 competition at the Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug 21, 2025. This competition is run to ensure weapon skills to promote utmost soldier readiness and lethality. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 00:44
|Photo ID:
|9271320
|VIRIN:
|250821-A-AL194-3755
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ILNG TAG Match 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kristel Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.