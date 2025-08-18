ILNG TAG Match 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guardsmen shoot pistols at the targets during the annual TAG 25 competition at the Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug 21, 2025. This competition highlights how soldiers shooting, moving, and communicating during a simulated combat setting. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero)