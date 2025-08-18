ILNG TAG Match 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guardsmen shoot pistols at the targets during the annual TAG 25 competition at the Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug 21, 2025. This competition is run to ensure weapon skills to promote utmost soldier readiness and lethality. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero)