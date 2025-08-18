Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ILNG TAG Match 2025 [Image 2 of 6]

    ILNG TAG Match 2025

    MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guardsmen perform a group run during annual TAG 25 competition at the Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug 21, 2025. This competition highlights weapon and physical readiness amongst soldiers. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 00:44
    Photo ID: 9271321
    VIRIN: 250821-A-AL194-8470
    Resolution: 5837x3890
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, ILNG TAG Match 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kristel Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

