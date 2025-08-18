ILNG TAG Match 2025

Illinois Army National Guardsmen perform a group run during annual TAG 25 competition at the Marseilles Training Center in Marseilles, IL, on Aug 21, 2025. This competition highlights weapon and physical readiness amongst soldiers. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero)
