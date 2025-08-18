Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Marine Exfil

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk crew assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division approaches a landing zone during an aircraft exfiltration with Marines assigned to 3rd Marines, during Ulchi Freedom Shield Aug. 21, 2025. Exfiltation is the removal of personnel from areas under adversary control.

Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brea DuBose)