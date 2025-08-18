Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Marine Exfil

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army pilots assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division fly a UH-60 Black Hawk during the exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield around an island in South Korea Aug. 21, 2025. The pilots are flying to train U.S. Marines on loading and flight procedures for a UH-60 Black Hawk. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brea DuBose)