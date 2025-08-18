Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Marine Exfil

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S Combined Division, take Marines aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea Aug. 20, 2025. Army aviation units train to provide critical transportation capabilities in support of the U.S.-ROK alliance. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brea DuBose)
