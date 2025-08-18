Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Marine Exfil [Image 3 of 5]

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Marine Exfil

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk crew assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division conducts aircraft exfiltration with Marines assigned to 3rd Marines over the coast of South Korea, during Ulchi Freedom Shield Aug. 21, 2025. Conducting joint training enhances alliance response capabilities against a spectrum of security threats. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brea DuBose)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Marine Exfil [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

