Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Marine Exfil

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk crew assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division conducts aircraft exfiltration with Marines assigned to 3rd Marines over the coast of South Korea, during Ulchi Freedom Shield Aug. 21, 2025. Conducting joint training enhances alliance response capabilities against a spectrum of security threats. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brea DuBose)