A U.S. Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2025. The Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143), is part of a large-scale operation against Iran-backed Houthis to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9267065
|VIRIN:
|250326-F-XM616-1261
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|24.52 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling Super Hornets over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.