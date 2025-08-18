Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling Super Hornets over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 5 of 8]

    Refueling Super Hornets over U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet conducts combat air patrols over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2025. Super Hornets are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 09:46
    Photo ID: 9267062
    VIRIN: 250326-F-XM616-1196
    Resolution: 6048x3280
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Refueling Super Hornets over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    USCENTCOM

