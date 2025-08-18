Refueling Super Hornets over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2025. The Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143), is part of a large-scale operation against Iran-backed Houthis to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)