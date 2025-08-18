Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling Super Hornets over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 7 of 8]

    Refueling Super Hornets over U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2025. The Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143), is part of a large-scale operation against Iran-backed Houthis to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 09:45
    Photo ID: 9267064
    VIRIN: 250326-F-XM616-1216
    Resolution: 5999x3924
    Size: 17.95 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    USCENTCOM

