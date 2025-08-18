Refueling Super Hornets over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2025. Super Hornets are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)