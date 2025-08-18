Refueling Super Hornets over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2025. The Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, is deployed to the CENTCOM area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)