2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, offers closing remarks during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2025. The ceremony honored newly selected master sergeants and highlighted their transition into senior leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)