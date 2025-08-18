U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, offers closing remarks during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2025. The ceremony honored newly selected master sergeants and highlighted their transition into senior leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 18:28
|Photo ID:
|9266381
|VIRIN:
|250815-F-AD704-1129
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|734.35 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS