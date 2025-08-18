Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, offers closing remarks during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2025. The ceremony honored newly selected master sergeants and highlighted their transition into senior leadership roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 18:28
    Photo ID: 9266381
    VIRIN: 250815-F-AD704-1129
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 734.35 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony
    2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony
    2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony
    2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony
    2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SNCO
    Top 3
    355th Wing
    SNCOI
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download