2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th Wing command chief, delivers remarks during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2025. The ceremony recognized Airmen selected for promotion to the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)