2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, left, Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th Wing command chief, right, and Master Sgt. Jered Weisnicht, 355th Comptroller squadron flight chief, pose for a photo during the SNCO induction ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2025. The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of Airmen promoted to the rank of master sergeant and celebrated their transition into the senior enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)