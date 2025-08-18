2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A newly inducted U.S. Air Force senior noncommissioned officer poses for a photo with his fiancée under a saber team arch during the SNCO induction ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2025. The saber arch is a tradition symbolizing the inductee’s transition into the senior enlisted ranks with the support of family and fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)