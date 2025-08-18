2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, delivers the charge to the inductees during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 15, 2025. The charge outlines the responsibilities, expectations and leadership duties of SNCOs as they step into greater roles within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)