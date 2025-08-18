Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships [Image 7 of 7]

    Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, center, her staff and members of the 436th Airlift Wing pose for a photo during a tour inside the Military and Family Readiness Center at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. The M&FRC provides all military personnel and their families, retirees, widows and civilian employees with programs and services that strengthen the community and promote mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9265207
    VIRIN: 250812-F-NO318-1338
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    CDC
    436th AW
    MFRC
    Senator
    Dover AFB

