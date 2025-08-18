Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, center, her staff and members of the 436th Airlift Wing pose for a photo during a tour inside the Military and Family Readiness Center at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. The M&FRC provides all military personnel and their families, retirees, widows and civilian employees with programs and services that strengthen the community and promote mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)