Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships

Dr. Francisco Brizuela, right, 436th Force Support Squadron child and youth services flight chief, greets Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, center, and Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, during a tour of the Child Development Center at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. The visit highlighted the base’s commitment to supporting Airmen and their families through quality programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)