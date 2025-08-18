Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships [Image 5 of 7]

    Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Dr. Francisco Brizuela, right, 436th Force Support Squadron child and youth services flight chief, greets Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, center, and Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, during a tour of the Child Development Center at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. The visit highlighted the base’s commitment to supporting Airmen and their families through quality programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

