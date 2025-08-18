Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, right, converses with Beverley St. Peter, 436th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center assistant director, during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. The visit highlighted the base’s commitment to supporting Airmen and their families through quality programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)