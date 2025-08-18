Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, center right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, greets Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. During her visit, Blunt Rochester toured the Child Development Center and Military and Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)