U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, center right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, greets Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. During her visit, Blunt Rochester toured the Child Development Center and Military and Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 10:59
|Photo ID:
|9265201
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-NO318-1005
|Resolution:
|7569x4837
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.