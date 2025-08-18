Senator visits Team Dover: Strengthening partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jennifer Aubrey, right, 436th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center flight chief, briefs Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, left, on different programs offered to military families during a tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2025. The visit highlighted the base’s commitment to supporting Airmen and others through quality programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)