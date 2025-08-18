Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    British Army medics from the 16 Medical Regiment and U.S. Airmen assigned to 352d Special Operations Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, practice transporting a simulated injured soldier out of an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Mobility Serpent in the United Kingdom, July 24, 2025. Mobility Serpent increased the ability of NATO Allies to collaborate and operate in a high-intensity, joint operating environment to build preeminent military capabilities by improving readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 07:40
    Photo ID: 9264737
    VIRIN: 250724-F-KM921-2370
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics
    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics
    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics
    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics
    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics
    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics
    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics
    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MobilitySerpent #RAFMildenhall #352ndSOW #67thSOS #BritishArmy #BritishMilitaryMedics #16thMedicalR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download