Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics

British Army medics from the 16 Medical Regiment practice treating a simulated injured troop with emergency medical care on a C-146A Wolfhound from 352d Special Operations Wing, RAF Mildenhall, during exercise Mobility Serpent in England, July 23, 2025. Mobility Serpent increased the ability of NATO Allies to collaborate and operate in a high-intensity, joint operating environment to build preeminent military capabilities by improving readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)