British Army medics from the 16 Medical Regiment and U.S. Airmen from 352d Special Operations Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, practice securing a medical stretcher to transport a simulated injured soldier during exercise Mobility Serpent in the United Kingdom, July 24, 2025. Mobility Serpent increased the ability of NATO Allies to collaborate and operate in a high-intensity, joint operating environment to build preeminent military capabilities by improving readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 07:40
|Photo ID:
|9264735
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-KM921-2270
|Resolution:
|5518x3671
|Size:
|874.76 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
