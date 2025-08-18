Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics

Photo By Senior Airman Katie Mullikin | British Army medics from the 16 Medical Regiment and U.S. Airmen assigned to 352d...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Katie Mullikin | British Army medics from the 16 Medical Regiment and U.S. Airmen assigned to 352d Special Operations Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, practice transporting a simulated injured soldier out of an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Mobility Serpent in the United Kingdom, July 24, 2025. Mobility Serpent increased the ability of NATO Allies to collaborate and operate in a high-intensity, joint operating environment to build preeminent military capabilities by improving readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England. – Heartbeats race and pulses rush as exhausted U.S. and British Army medics race to transport a simulated injured troop to a field hospital for medical care. Time is not on their side, and the seconds tick away. In the pouring rain, they sludge through the muck, solving every possible problem during their training that might keep them from saving a soldier's life.



U.S. Airmen from 352d Special Operations Wing participated in the bilateral exercise Mobility Serpent with British Army medics from the Colchester Garrison, 16 Medical Support Regiment at Sculthorpe Airfield, United Kingdom, July 21-25, 2025. This is the first medical response exercise of its kind, and it evaluates collaborative training between U.S. and U.K. military forces.



The purpose of Mobility Serpent is to test the capabilities of U.S. Airmen and British Army soldiers in providing long-term field care within a simulated austere environment. The exercise provides an opportunity for both militaries to enhance communication and trust between U.S. Air Force aircrews and British Army medics.



“This bilateral training is the first time that we have conducted this kind of exercise with our British Allies,” said a U.S. Air Force medic from the 352 SOW. “It’s a great opportunity for us to practice and train with our host nation and ensure readiness.”



It all started when the British Army medic team reached out to 352 SOW medics on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, asking if they could meet up and learn about each other’s training routines.



“There is a vast difference between our programs,” said the 352 SOW medic. “Not just in size, but in algorithms and words, so we are training together to create a joint platform of communication and interoperability that would be necessary during real-world operations.”



To make exercise Mobility Serpent a success, 352 SOW medics and British Army medics discussed the difference in syntax and jargon, taking measures to break communication barriers.



“The goal of the exercise is to help each other learn how to best communicate,” said the 352 SOW medic. “The hope is that we can work more effectively and efficiently in future operations together.”



For military medics, the training will include receiving bundles of medical supplies and equipment, establishing a field hospital, providing medical assistance, and effectively transporting injured personnel. Mobility Serpent also allows U.S. Air Force parachute riggers and joint airdrop inspectors to practice bundling and air dropping medical supplies and equipment to Allied forces.



“We normally don’t build medical bundles to drop,” said a U.S. Air Force parachute rigger from 352 SOW. “This exercise provides us the opportunity to sharpen our skills so that we can bundle different supplies and make successful drops to the troops on the ground.”



The bundles dropped included equipment, water, a medical trailer, and all-terrain vehicles. After receiving the bundles, they were disassembled and used to build a field hospital. Troops then practiced transporting patients there and delivering medical treatment.



“We learned a lot from this exercise,” said the 352 SOW parachute rigger. “It is my hope that we will make this training an annual event so that we can practice our skills for real-world operations.”



Mobility Serpent provides a unique experience to enhance the training and strength of cross-functional teamwork and communication between U.S. and Allied forces, keeping Team Mildenhall mission-ready anytime, anywhere.