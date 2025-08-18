Mobility Serpent: Team Mildenhall conducts contingency medical field care training with British Army medics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

British Army medics from the 16 Medical Regiment and U.S. Airmen from 352d Special Operations Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, practice transporting a simulated injured soldier on an MC-130J Commando II during exercise Mobility Serpent in the United Kingdom, July 24, 2025. Mobility Serpent increased the ability of NATO Allies to collaborate and operate in a high-intensity, joint operating environment to build preeminent military capabilities by improving readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)