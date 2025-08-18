Chief (Select) Builder Edward Prejula, left, accompanies a senior resident to a community relations event (COMREL) at the Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center in Singapore, Aug. 15. Sailors from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOGWESTPAC) volunteered in a COMREL to foster positive people-to-people relationships with partners and allies in the Southeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Camillia Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9264304
|VIRIN:
|250815-N-CN083-1020
|Resolution:
|2048x1151
|Size:
|710.49 KB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DESRON 7, CTF-73 Sailors Volunteer at Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center [Image 13 of 13], by LTJG Camillia Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.