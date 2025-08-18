DESRON 7, CTF-73 Sailors Volunteer at Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors accompany senior residents to a community relations event (COMREL) at the Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center in Singapore, Aug. 15. Sailors from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) volunteered in a COMREL to foster positive people-to-people relationships with partners and allies in the Southeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Camillia Nguyen)