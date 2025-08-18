Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 7, CTF-73 Sailors Volunteer at Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center [Image 5 of 13]

    DESRON 7, CTF-73 Sailors Volunteer at Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Camillia Nguyen 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 7) and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73), pose for a group photo during a community relations event (COMREL) at the Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center in Singapore, Aug. 15. Sailors from DESRON 7 and COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73 volunteered in a COMREL to foster positive people-to-people relationships with partners and allies in the Southeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Camillia Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 23:13
    Photo ID: 9264299
    VIRIN: 250815-N-CN083-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1151
    Size: 776.62 KB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DESRON 7, CTF-73 Sailors Volunteer at Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center [Image 13 of 13], by LTJG Camillia Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON7
    CLWP

