DESRON 7, CTF-73 Sailors Volunteer at Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center

Chief (Select) Culinary Specialist Cristopher M. Taccaban, left, accompanies a senior resident to a community relations event (COMREL) at the Sree Narayana Mission Senior Care Center in Singapore, Aug. 15. Sailors from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOGWESTPAC) volunteered in a COMREL to foster positive people-to-people relationships with partners and allies in the Southeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Camillia Nguyen)