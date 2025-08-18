821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Adrian Christopher, the outgoing commander of the 821st Transportation Battalion, hands the battalion guidon to U.S. Army Reserve Col. Cecil Piazza, the commander of the 561st Regional Support Group, at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, in Topeka Kansas, during the battalion change of command ceremony on Aug. 9, 2025. The change of command ceremony recognized Christopher's accomplishments and celebrated the incoming commander, U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Ronald Fletcher III. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)