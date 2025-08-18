821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 821st Transportation Battalion stand in formation at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, in Topeka, Kansas, during their change of command ceremony on August 9, 2025. The ceremony recognized the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Adrian Christopher's accomplishments and celebrated the incoming commander, U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Ronald Fletcher III. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)