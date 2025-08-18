821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Cecil Piazza, the commander of the 561st Regional Support Group, congratulates U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Adrian Christopher, the outgoing commander of the 821st Transportation Battalion, after awarding him the Meritorious Service Medal at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, in Topeka, Kansas, during the battalion change of command ceremony on Aug. 9, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)